Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Longview Lobo’s mom has mixed feelings about upcoming NFC Championship

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sorting through old pictures of Travin Howard from days when he was a youngster attending Ware Grade School, his mother Dawanta and big brother LaMarcus are very proud of the younger Howard’s accomplishments.

Travin Howard and the Rams are about to face the 49ers. However, his mom has mixed feelings.

“Um, I’m pretty pumped up and a little indifferent. you know, because you know my boys JaMychal and Travin they’re pretty good friends,” Dawanta said with a laugh. “We vacation together, so I kind of have a little mixed feelings. I wanna win, but I want JaMychal to win, too. So it’s kind of a Catch 22.”

Carol Campbell, the mother of Niners player Jamchyal Hasty, said with her son being in his second year with the league, it’s very exciting,

“I’m pretty nervous though. I try not to let that roll off onto him try not to let him see,” Carol said. He says, ‘Mom, if I see you’re nervous, you make me nervous,’ so I try to keep that in.”

JaMychal Hasty and Howard’s mothers are going to be rooting for each other’s son, but only one can win, and LaMarcus said he knows who it will be.

“The home team. Gotta root for the home team. It’s the little bro,” said LaMarcus. “Taught him everything he know. Gotta throw that out there.”

Ah, there’s nothing like brotherly love, in fact, Lobo love - no matter what side of the NFC Championship you are on. However, Momma Howard’s favorites may surprise you.

“But I was such a Green Bay and Philadelphia Eagles fan because I love Brett Favre, one of the best quarterbacks there was,” Dawanta said. “Also, Michael Vick. I loved when he was with the Eagles, I’ve always kind of been there. But I always root for the Cowboys because everybody’s here rooting, for the Cowboys.”

“I thought it might have because of the green. Even the gum that you’re chewing is green,” KLTV sports director Michael Coleman said.

“I forgot I had gum,” Dawanta said with a laugh.

Copyright 2022 KLTV and KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Kristian Perdomo trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 3: Jury finds Perdomo guilty
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

SFA Ladyjacks (KTRE)
Ladyjacks shake off early rust and take down Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
TJ Hammond under Center for Lufkin in 2021 (KTRE)
Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches
WEBXTRA: Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches
WEBXTRA: Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches