Former Longview Lobo’s mom has mixed feelings about upcoming NFC Championship

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sorting through old pictures of Travin Howard from days when he was a youngster attending Ware Grade School, his mother Dawanta and big brother LaMarcus are very proud of the younger Howard’s accomplishments.

Travin Howard and the Rams are about to face the 49ers. However, his mom has mixed feelings.

“Um, I’m pretty pumped up and a little indifferent. you know, because you know my boys JaMychal and Travin they’re pretty good friends,” Dawanta said with a laugh. “We vacation together, so I kind of have a little mixed feelings. I wanna win, but I want JaMychal to win, too. So it’s kind of a Catch 22.”

Carol Campbell, the mother of Niners player Jamchyal Hasty, said with her son being in his second year with the league, it’s very exciting,

“I’m pretty nervous though. I try not to let that roll off onto him try not to let him see,” Carol said. He says, ‘Mom, if I see you’re nervous, you make me nervous,’ so I try to keep that in.”

JaMychal Hasty and Howard’s mothers are going to be rooting for each other’s son, but only one can win, and LaMarcus said he knows who it will be.

“The home team. Gotta root for the home team. It’s the little bro,” said LaMarcus. “Taught him everything he know. Gotta throw that out there.”

Ah, there’s nothing like brotherly love, in fact, Lobo love - no matter what side of the NFC Championship you are on. However, Momma Howard’s favorites may surprise you.

“But I was such a Green Bay and Philadelphia Eagles fan because I love Brett Favre, one of the best quarterbacks there was,” Dawanta said. “Also, Michael Vick. I loved when he was with the Eagles, I’ve always kind of been there. But I always root for the Cowboys because everybody’s here rooting, for the Cowboys.”

“I thought it might have because of the green. Even the gum that you’re chewing is green,” KLTV sports director Michael Coleman said.

“I forgot I had gum,” Dawanta said with a laugh.

