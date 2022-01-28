Former journalist Dan Thomas explains his journey to candidate for Texas House District 4
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dan Thomas, a former journalist fired over the vaccine mandate, is running for Texas House District 4. Thomas joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler and explained his path to politics.
Thomas said, “Texas is afraid of the federal government.” He said, “We have to right the ship, allow Texas to solve Texas problems without the federal government.”
