Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Sunny skies through the weekend. Cold AM Saturday, mild PM. Warmer on Sunday. Rain likely on Monday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Spectacular Late January Weekend is expected. Yes, it will be cold in the morning, but the afternoon will be very mild. Sunday, the morning low will be in the upper 30s to near 40 and the afternoon will be sunny and very mild...in the upper 60s. On Monday, moisture moves into East Texas from the south and southwest, bring rain to the area. Monday could be a fairly wet day, but the is exactly what we need around here. Only a few showers are possible on Tuesday, late in the day, then more rain is expected on Wednesday as a pair of cold fronts move through. A weak front in the morning brings in the rain, then a stronger cold front moves in from the north ushering in the colder air. At this time, there appears to be a chance for a wintry mix on Thursday morning. A few flurries are possible, then just some light rain during the late morning/early afternoon. Skies should become partly cloudy during the day and stay that way on Friday. Now, Friday is expected to be quite cold with morning lows in the lower to middle 20s and highs only recovering into the lower 40s. Have a spectacular weekend, East Texas.

