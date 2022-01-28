Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas center holds donation drive to recoup embezzled funds

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Center for Independent Living held a donation drive to raise money Thursday.

The center’s former executive director embezzled more than $500,000 from the organization. The donation drive was an attempt to get back some of the money the center lost.

For years The East Texas Center for Independent Living has provided services for people with disabilities and their families.

“We do independent skill classes, home making skills, cooking classes, they actually made all the dough here from scratch, we do hygiene classes, social skills, communication skills,” said Skill Center Supervisor Joanna Willis.

The Former Executive Director Jessica Rottab is serving seven years in prison for stealing more than half a million dollars from the organization. Willis said Rottab took money from those who need it the most.

“She did take a lot from us and so getting the departments back up and going getting the funding that we needed in order to provide the services that we were before was a struggle and we are recovering from it. We are still trying to recover from it,” Willis said.

Willis says they hope to get the center’s finances back to where they once were.

The organization has a number of events coming up, including a ball in June. Fore more information on the events, click here.

