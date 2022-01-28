Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Diboll hires Houston PD veteran as new police chief

Pictured is Michael Skillern, the new Diboll Police chief. (Source: Diboll Police Department Facebook page)(Diboll Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Diboll has hired a new police chief. Michael Skillern, the new chief, has 26 years of experience with the Houston Police Department.

“I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Diboll Police Department, bringing my years of experience to the job and making what is already a great department even better,” Skillern said. “And, I am truly excited about being an integral part of the Diboll community and participating in all the city has to offer.”

According to a post on the Diboll Police Department Facebook page, Skillern recently served as an assistant chief with the Houston Police Department. Before that, he served as the commander of the major offenders division, the homicide division, the downtown division the gang division, and the westside patrol division.

“Chief Skillern has experience with large-scale events and a history of working cooperatively with other agencies at both the local and Federal levels,” the Facebook post stated. “Additionally, he had direct involvement with the Houston Police Department’s body camera policy development, deployment, and training for all personnel.”

City Manager Jason Arnold said the city got close to 50 applications from across the country. He added city officials did three rounds of interviews and researched the candidates extensively.

“The amount of attention this job received is a testament to how great things are in Diboll and that others want to be a part of it,” Arnold said.

Skillern has a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Houston Clear Lake and a bachelor’s degree in business from Baylor University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the FBI National Academy.

According to the Facebook post, Skillern and his family have owned property in the Diboll area since the 1960s, and he has spent much of his lifetime in the Diboll community.

“We have been very deliberate in our search and are confident we have found the perfect Chief of Police for all of Diboll!” Arnold said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

