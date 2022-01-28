Caldwell Arts Academy upper grades hold robotics competition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Caldwell Arts Academy held a robotics competition in their gym on Thursday night.

Grades 4-8 competed in the event with three five-minute rounds. Points were awarded off of challenges that were completed.

Their goal with this competition?

“To encourage students to gain experience with robotics, of course, and coding, programming. The students at this level are using scratch programming which is just the basic fundamentals of coding. We just want to inspire our students to reach out into those fields, of course STEM being a really big field now,” said Media Technology Specialist Hunter McConnell.

