Abandoned building catches fire again in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The building formerly known as the Tysen House in Downtown Tyler caught fire again Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a building that was previously used by the Salvation Army and where Tyler firefighters fell through a floor last month. The building is located at the corner of East Erwin and South Thompson. The fire appeared to be concentrated near the back of building with light smoke showing. At least two people were seen coming out of the building on their own.

According to City of Tyler Deputy Fire Marshal Jay McClung, the cause is as yet undetermined and no injuries have been reported.

“It was deemed a substandard structure, and has been since the previous fire a month ago,” McClung said. “It’s been boarded up and monitored, but it has been a problem. We’re working towards trying to get ahead of it.”

