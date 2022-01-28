Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 motorcyclists lead Ore City police on chase with speeds up to 130 mph

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Ore City police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he and another individual led law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit that went through three counties and reached speeds of up to 130 mph.

Dustin Wayne Reaves was booked into the Upshur County Jail on a felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000 and has been released from jail.

According to a post on the Or City Police Department page, at about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, an OCPD officer spotted two motorcycle riders heading south on U.S. Highway 259 at speeds of more than 110 mph. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop on them, both motorcyclists fled, the Facebook post stated.

At that point, the OCPD officer gave chase, and the pursuit went through three counties. The speeds got up to more than 130 mph at times, the Facebook post stated.

During the chase, one motorcycle turned off, and authorities were not able to locate it.

“The pursuit safely ended on US HWY 259 close to the Upshur County line,” the Facebook post stated.

Reaves was arrested at the scene and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Kristian Perdomo trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 3: Jury finds Perdomo guilty
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Kim Flint
Remains of woman missing since 2018 found in Rusk County
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans.
Tyler City Council approves contract for Noble E. Young Park design plans
A preview of Kristian Perdomo's trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 4: Sentencing phase begins following guilty conviction for Perdomo
Dan Thomas interview
Dan Thomas interview
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Longview PD veteran named acting police chief