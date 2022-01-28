2 motorcyclists lead Ore City police on chase with speeds up to 130 mph

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Ore City police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he and another individual led law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit that went through three counties and reached speeds of up to 130 mph.

Dustin Wayne Reaves was booked into the Upshur County Jail on a felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $10,000 and has been released from jail.

According to a post on the Or City Police Department page, at about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, an OCPD officer spotted two motorcycle riders heading south on U.S. Highway 259 at speeds of more than 110 mph. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop on them, both motorcyclists fled, the Facebook post stated.

At that point, the OCPD officer gave chase, and the pursuit went through three counties. The speeds got up to more than 130 mph at times, the Facebook post stated.

During the chase, one motorcycle turned off, and authorities were not able to locate it.

“The pursuit safely ended on US HWY 259 close to the Upshur County line,” the Facebook post stated.

Reaves was arrested at the scene and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

