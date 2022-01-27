Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking

West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.(West Texas A&M University)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KCBD) - An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University in Canyon has been indicted for wildlife trafficking and violating the Endangered Species Act.

Dr. Richard Kazmaier, 54, is being charged with illegally importing wildlife items, including skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The indictment alleges Kazmaier imported goods from around the world between March 2017 and February 2020.

The Endangered Species Act requires importers to declare wildlife, including parts and products, to U.S. Customs and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services when entering the country.

Kazmaier is also being charged with importing wildlife items from 14 protected species, including the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo, and king bird-of-paradise.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for felony smuggling. The two Endangered Species Act charges are misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year incarceration and a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kazmaier has been a faculty member at WTAMU since 2001. At the time of publishing, the university had removed his biography from its website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A 17-year-old boy was struck while preparing to get on the school bus Wednesday morning.
Cumby student struck while boarding school bus
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Latest News

Congressman Louie Gohmert sat down for an interview with KLTV’s Blake Holland to talk election,...
WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert discusses lacking Trump’s endorsement, his own replacement
Caldwell Arts Academy upper grades hold robotics competition
Caldwell Arts Academy upper grades hold robotics competition
With the assistance of the US Marshals, Tyrell Beasley was taken into custody in Ft. Worth on...
Man suspected in numerous crimes in Crockett arrested in Fort Worth on drug charges
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Computer Training
Hawkins library uses grant money to fund computer literacy classes for all ages