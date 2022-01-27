Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Hawkins library uses grant money to fund computer literacy classes

Through a federal grant, an East Texas library is offering computer skills classes to people who may have little or no computer savvy.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A new grant-funded program at one East Texas library is focused on giving computer skills to those that want them.

One of the more common things a librarian hears regarding computers.

“I’m computer illiterate. I need help can you help me,” she says.

Through a federal grant, the ‘Allen Memorial Public library’ in Hawkins is offering computer skills classes to people who may have little or no computer savvy.

“It’s essentially just how to navigate the internet, teaches you hardware, software, you might not be familiar with. Helps you get from point A to point B,” says instructor Adrian Shaji.

The classes a geared towards people who rarely, or never used computers, such as the elderly and home-schooled children.

“They may not necessarily have the equipment at home to play with computer, but they can come here and get a sense of computer literacy,” Shaji says.

The library received grant money from the U-S Institute of Museums and Library Services in the amount of 26-thousand dollars.

Students learn the importance of navigation. The do’s and don’ts. What to stay away from, and they even learn ‘Go-Pro.’

“How to print something, or how to send an email, or how to avoid a scam. There are fishing attacks,” Adrian says.

The grant covered quite a lot.

“Computers, wireless printer, webcams, and an instructor,” the librarian says.

“The webcams are to help people learn how to communicate across the web. With the pandemic, people are shut in at home and can’t really communicate with their friends and family,” says Shaji.

The classes at the Hawkins library are free. and held Tuesday through Thursday, from one to five p-m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

