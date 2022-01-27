Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers

Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was killed recently in a car crash.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The night staff at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is saddened with the loss of their co-worker Hector Martinez. The 41-year-old was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning. After each night shift he would pick up his children to drive them to school.

Ashlynn Stamps, Aryn Thornell and Michelle Bush each shared their thoughts about Martinez with Donna McCollum.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

