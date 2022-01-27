WebXtra: Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The night staff at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital’s emergency room is saddened with the loss of their co-worker Hector Martinez. The 41-year-old was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning. After each night shift he would pick up his children to drive them to school.

Ashlynn Stamps, Aryn Thornell and Michelle Bush each shared their thoughts about Martinez with Donna McCollum.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.