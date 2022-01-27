Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: City of Longview hosts Homeless Resource Day

On Wednesday, KLTV's Jamey Boyum paid a visit to the City of Longview's Homeless Resource Day.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, KLTV’s Jamey Boyum paid a visit to the City of Longview’s Homeless Resource Day.

The Homeless Resource Day event was held at the Longview Fairgrounds Exhibit Building on Wednesday.

City of Longview staffers put the event together to put a wide variety of services like mental health counseling, dental care, medical screenings, and haircuts under one roof for homeless and needy people who might otherwise have trouble getting around to the places that offer those services.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

