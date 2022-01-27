Thursday’s Weather: Cold start leads to a cool afternoon with plenty of cloud cover

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off this Thursday morning COLD in the 30s across most of the area. Plenty of cloud cover this afternoon will lead to cool highs in the middle to upper 50s, so you’ll probably want to keep the jacket close by all day. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a cold front quickly passes through East Texas, clearing most of the area by Friday morning. Northerly winds behind this front will be occasionally breezy around 10 to 15 mph and will knock highs back down into the lower to middle 50s but we will see a nice rebound by the weekend. We’ve got two beautiful days of ample sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs for Saturday trending in the lower 60s, then warming even further into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday! Clouds increase on Monday and a potent upper-level disturbance will bring a round of showers and storms to East Texas during the second half of the day. Tuesday looks to trend a bit drier as temperatures trend in the 60s once more. Our next strong cold front is set to move in early next Wednesday (Groundhog Day), which will likely bring another round of showers and storms, then a good cooldown to make sure the start of February is a cold one!

