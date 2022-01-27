Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Cold start leads to a cool afternoon with plenty of cloud cover

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off this Thursday morning COLD in the 30s across most of the area. Plenty of cloud cover this afternoon will lead to cool highs in the middle to upper 50s, so you’ll probably want to keep the jacket close by all day. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight as a cold front quickly passes through East Texas, clearing most of the area by Friday morning. Northerly winds behind this front will be occasionally breezy around 10 to 15 mph and will knock highs back down into the lower to middle 50s but we will see a nice rebound by the weekend. We’ve got two beautiful days of ample sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs for Saturday trending in the lower 60s, then warming even further into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday! Clouds increase on Monday and a potent upper-level disturbance will bring a round of showers and storms to East Texas during the second half of the day. Tuesday looks to trend a bit drier as temperatures trend in the 60s once more. Our next strong cold front is set to move in early next Wednesday (Groundhog Day), which will likely bring another round of showers and storms, then a good cooldown to make sure the start of February is a cold one!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A 17-year-old boy was struck while preparing to get on the school bus Wednesday morning.
Cumby student struck while boarding school bus
Pictured are Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano and Gabriel Ramon (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police arrest 2 accused of cutting man, stealing his vehicle
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Fire at Longview storage building
Stolen vehicle discovered after cars found burning inside Longview storage business

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Looks like it will be a bit chilly behind our Wednesday Cold Front next week.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Looks like it will be a bit chilly behind our Wednesday Cold Front next week.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips