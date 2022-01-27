Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 57-year-old man

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking or the public's help finding 57-year-old Damon...
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking or the public's help finding 57-year-old Damon Maloney. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-yer-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Damon Maloney was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2021, but he was last seen on Nov.24, 2021.

“If you have any information on this case that will help with the investigation, please submit a tip at p3tips.com, the P3 app, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (9936) 327-STOP,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A 17-year-old boy was struck while preparing to get on the school bus Wednesday morning.
Cumby student struck while boarding school bus
Pictured are Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano and Gabriel Ramon (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police arrest 2 accused of cutting man, stealing his vehicle
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach

Latest News

Rachel Hale is one of several challengers going up against Rep. Travis Clardy in a bid for the...
Republican Rachel Hale talks motivation for running for Texas’ 11th House District
Kevin Lynn Chambliss
Sam Rayburn ISD aide arrested for child porn
Democrat Gavin Dass talks about candidacy to replace Louie Gohmert in U.S. House
Democrat Gavin Dass talks about candidacy to replace Louie Gohmert in U.S. House
Rachel Hale is one of several challengers going up against Rep. Travis Clardy in a bid for the...
ETN: Rachel Hale Republican candidate TX House Dist. 11 interview - VOD - clipped version