Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2
Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2
Courthouse Parking
Proposed Gregg Co Parking Facility
Traffic Light Fatalities
Traffic Crash Fatalities
Stolen Signs
East Texas JP candidate seeking answers after election signs swiped
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida