Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Parents of 49er Trent Williams proud of their former Longview Lobo, but not surprised

By Michael Coleman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The parents of former Lobo and current San Francisco 49er, Trent Williams, are proud and ready for this weekend’s game against Los Angeles.

His dad knew when Trent was in high school he’d be a professional player.

“His senior year, I forget who we were playing, and they were warming up and I looked at him, and looked at him in the uniform. I said right then, I mean he looked like a college player right then and that’s when I knew.”

Trent Williams at a recent football camp for kids (Source: KLTV)
Trent Williams at a recent football camp for kids (Source: KLTV)(KLTV)

Pops had the eye of a scout. His son after Oklahoma was the 4th round draft pick by Washington, however a medical dispute got him out of DC and into the bay area--just two seasons ago he joined San Francisco. He was nearly a teammate of fellow East Texan Patrick Mahomes

“Patrick was willing to reconstruct his deal to get him there,, and you know, after watching him in the playoffs last year, he needed Trent. He needed Trent, he need a train to be there, but I think you know he had a relationship with his coaching staff out there at San Fran. I think he landed in the best place for him.”

Mr. and Mrs. Williams are so proud of their son Trent, he looks to have a big game with the ‘Niners come Sunday. Now I’m headed over to the home of another Lobo, Travin Howard who is on the Rams side. He’ll be going against the Niners and those Lobos. I can’t wait to hear what his family has to say. That story tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

The parents of 10-year-old Legend Williamson hope the money the foundation receives can be used...
Foundation created in honor of Lufkin boy killed in rodeo accident
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
Carbon monoxide from generator possible cause of death of Bowie County teen
Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2
Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2