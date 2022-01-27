Palestine police thwart shooting incident with traffic stop

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police officers may have thwarted a planned shooting incident after they arrested a 16-year-old following a traffic stop on West Oak St. on Jan. 21 that turned into a vehicle chase.

“Because of Officer Pettigrew being observant and proactive, he likely prevented a terrible situation and the potential loss of life,” said chief Mark Harcrow. “All of the officers did a great job in the case, and I commend them for their hard work.”

According to a press release, Officer Isaiah Pettigrew tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 12000 block of W. Oak St. at about 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 21. However, the vehicle’s driver refused to stop. The driver ran a stop sign and reached speeds of about 90 mph during the chase. The driver also failed to stay in a single lane, the press release stated.

The pursuing Palestine PD officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle briefly after it turned onto S. Church St. They later located it in the parking lot of the Parkview apartment complex, where several of its occupants fled on foot.

“When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a black shotgun lying in the backseat,” the press release stated. “Officers then located two of the persons who fled from the vehicle on E. Lamar St. Other officers through investigation, were able to locate the 16-year-old driver who fled into a nearby apartment to hide.”

When the PPD officers interviewed the vehicle’s occupants, they learned that before the attempted traffic stop, the juveniles had stopped and retrieved a shotgun from a residence, the press release stated. The juveniles allegedly discussed shooting up the home of an individual who reportedly owed them money.

“The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and transported to an out-of-county juvenile detention facility,” the press release stated. “The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Identities are being withheld due to the involved parties being juveniles.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.