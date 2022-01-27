MURDER TRIAL DAY 3: Investigative trace analyst testifies at trial of man accused in Tyler shopping center shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third day of the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Tyler shopping center got underway Thursday.

Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 26, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Bradley Brockman, 45, in December of 2018.

A preview of Kristian Perdomo's trial

The court began by hearing testimony from an investigative trace analyst with a crime lab.

She says they found seven characteristics from the gun shot residue kit from the suspect.

