Man receives probation in Gregg County election fraud case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday in an election fraud case in Gregg County.

Charlie Burns Jr. pleaded guilty in Gregg County’s 124th District Court to one misdemeanor charge of election fraud.

Burns was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail which was probated for one year. If Burns violates his probation, he will have to go to jail.

Burns is one of four people charged in a case of election fraud in the county. Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and Marlena Jackson also pled guilty Class A Misdemeanor Voter Fraud and received a one-year probated sentence.

