Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.
Mabank resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize.(Texas Lottery Commission)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST
From the Texas Lottery Commission

TERRELL, Texas - A Mabank resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate.

The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #993, located at 1619 State Highway 34 S., in Terrell. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Ultimate offers more than $233.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.62, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

