Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin head football coach and athletic director Todd Quick is working on several football schedules for next season but will not know for sure which one will work until next week.

All schedules are in pencil with the school not sure what direction the UIL will send them when they announce the final district realignment next week for fall 2022 - spring 2024. Once Lufkin knows what district they will be in quick will put the schedule in pen and make it official. Lufkin’s 8-5A district they played in the past two years is losing four teams to the 6A classification. The loss of teams would make 8-5A DI just five teams. The options the UIL faces is keep the schools left in it (Lufkin, College Station, Porter, Magnolia and Magnolia West) and add more schools that have either lost district opponents in the area or moved up/down to the 5A DI level or move Lufkin to another district. Lufkin has options is all directions for a new district home except East.

“We have to find 5A DI people,” Quick said. “We know Longview and Tyler is 5A DI and then you have to go towards Dallas to pick up some other ones. You could go south to the Beaumont area and then you have Kingwood Park that just turned in 5A DI numbers and you still have a New Caney school [Porter] there. We could go southwest. There are a lot of Killeen schools that made moves with College Station. We have options. It is just a matter of getting on the bus and getting there.”

With Lufkin’s previous district set up the Panthers only had room for 2 non-district games. A new district could keep that at 2 non-district games or even four non-district games depending on how many teams they get paired with.

“We will be prepared for whatever it is,” Quick said. “We have penciled in Week 1,2,3 and 4 depending on whoever is in our district. Once it comes out we will make adjustments and get a schedule out.”

The official district alignments will be announced by the UIL on February 3.

For a full breakdown of East Texas schools and what division they will play in, click here.

