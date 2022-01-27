Hemphill murder suspect a no-show for third day of trial

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old woman has not shown up for the third day of his trial.

Matthew Hoy Edgar, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, 19.

Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton said the trial will start shortly without Edgar.

