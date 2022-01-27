Former Angelina County commissioner facing child sex charge in Polk County

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County commissioner serving time in prison has now been charged in Polk County.

Robert Garrison Cheshire, 54, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is currently serving a four-year prison sentence on a charge of continuous violence against a family member.

According to jail records, Cheshire was booked into the Polk County Jail on Wednesday.

KTRE has reached out to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

Rob Freyer was the special prosecutor on the Angelina County case. Freyer said in a telephone interview that a victim came forward after May 2021, when Cheshire’s bond was denied. Freyer said that evidence was presented to the Polk County DA’s Office.

Cheshire pleaded no-contest to the Angelina County charge on Aug. 5. Online records show he was denied parole on Oct. 31.

The parole review states: “The record indicates the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety ,or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Cheshire’s next parole review is scheduled for October 2022.

TIMELINE

* Aug. 29, 2019: Arrested for continuous violence against the family, assault and interference with emergency call.

* Aug. 30, 2019: Bonded out of jail.

* April 19, 2021: Arrested for second time after order to surrender bond.

* May 6, 2021: Bond denied.

* May 18, 2021: Indicted for continuous family violence.

* June 30, 2021: While in jail, warrant served on charge of official oppression.

* July 20, 2021: Visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order, which removed Cheshire from office.

* July 23, 2021: Charged with state-jail felony misapplication of fiduciary property.

* Aug. 5, 2021: Pleads no contest to a charge of continuous violence, accepting a four-year prison sentence.

* Jan. 26, 2022: Arrested in Polk County on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

