East Texas JP candidate seeking answers after election signs swiped

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A candidate for public office has asked authorities to investigate the possible theft and vandalism of her campaign signs in Upshur County.

Ashleigh Duncan is currently seeking the position of justice of the peace precinct 3 in Upshur County in the March 1 primary.

In her first political campaign, Duncan’s signs are common along roadways and properties, but that’s now a problem for her.

“So far we’ve been having signs come up missing. We’ve actually had several vandalized. We checked with TxDOT, they have not removed any of them,” Ashleigh says.

Going by TxDOT rules, candidates follow the law to get permission from land owners to place their signs on private property.

Duncan’s contacted authorities about the incidents.

“We’ve talked to our local police department, the sheriff’s office, and the DA’s office as well.”

She doesn’t know who’s doing it, but the signs have been stolen or vandalized from Gladewater to Big Sandy.

Theft or vandalism of political signs is a crime in all 50 states.

Campaign signs have always been a standard in any election period, and candidates depend on them.

“It’s very vital to the election. To put my name out there,” Duncan said.

Duncan said she does not want this to be a distraction to voters, but wants people to know the seriousness of what they’re doing.

“We put one out over the weekend. I just got a call that her sign is gone as well. I’d appreciate if our signs would just be left alone,” she said.

Stealing or vandalizing an election campaign sign is a class ‘A’ misdemeanor, and in Texas you could pay up to $500 in fines, along with possibly facing criminal trespass charges.

