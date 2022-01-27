Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cookville man dies when 18-wheeler goes off US 271 near Mt. Pleasant, rolls over

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cookville man died in a one-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 271 near Mt. Pleasant Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which took place about nine miles north of Mt. Pleasant.

The preliminary crash report shows that Charles Wright, 54, was driving a 2016 Kenworth truck tractor with a trailer south on US 271. For an unknown reason, the 18-wheeler left the road, struck several trees, and rolled over.

A Titus County justice of the peace pronounced Wright dead at the scene, the press release stated.

“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “No additional information is currently available.”

