‘I wasn’t doing very well:’ Longview Homeless Resource Day gives some a hand up

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s annual Homeless Resource Day is not just for the homeless; it’s also for people who are down on their luck and just need a little help.

It gives those who may have a tough time getting around town access to many different services under one roof. And attendees can take care of a week’s worth of business in just a couple of hours.

Mary Martin and Joe Minchew don’t know each other, but they shared a lunch table at Longview’s Homeless Resource Day. They also share the fact that life is tough for them right now.

“I wasn’t doing very well. I was taking care of my grandmother who was just very sick,” Joe said. “And she passed away. She’s all I had. She took care of me, and I took care of her.”

“Do you have family living with you?” I asked Mary.

“Just me and my son. He helps me. I have arthritis in my hands real bad. And they lock up, and I can’t lift stuff. I stay upstairs, and my knees are bad, and you know, it’s kind of hard for me,” Mary said.

She said her son is disabled, and they take care of each other.

Joe was all over the free haircut and more.

“Well, I came to see an ear specialist because I had the flu ,and I kind of lost my hearing. And so I did get an appointment so it’s a good thing,” Joe said.

Joe said he feels that it’s dangerous to work in a kitchen with limited hearing. Mary said she’s getting help with housing.

“One lady talked to me about getting help with tickets, and healthcare, and all kinds of different resources they have here,” Mary said.

Both feel they are getting the help they need.

“We just appreciate the fairgrounds and East Texas so very much for this wonderful thing that they do every year,” Mary said.

“Once I get my hearing back, I can go back to work,” Joe said.

As the event came to a close ,Mary just had to share a song, ‘He Paid it All.”

“He just hung his head and died. Oh, but that’s not all,” Mary sang.

A song of hope on a day of hope.

Longview’s Homeless Resource Day also gives the opportunity for a Point in Time count which is part of a nationwide homeless count that takes place the last 10 days of January each year.

