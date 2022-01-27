Burglary suspect allegedly steals Harrison County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County law enforcement officers arrested a Henderson man Thursday after he allegedly stole a Harrison County patrol unit while he was in custody, led authorities on a vehicle pursuit, and then fled on foot.

“This incident thankfully ended peacefully,” Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher said in a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “This is one of the many dangers law enforcement encounters daily.”

According to the Facebook post, HCSO patrol deputies responded to Grange Hall Church at 4813 Highway 43 South in Marshall to check out a report of a burglary in progress. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found Joshua Ryan Braley, 27, and arrested him.

Braley was handcuffed and secured in a patrol unit white deputies spoke to the victim and gathered evidence. While in the caged area of the patrol unit, Braley allegedly broke the interior partition and gained access to the driver’s seat and multiple guns, the Facebook post stated.

At that point, Braley fled the scene in the HCSO patrol vehicle, the Facebook post stated.

“HCSO Dispatch tracked the stolen Patrol unit to the 2600 block of Lake Street, in Marshall, where Braley had fled on foot,” the Facebook post stated. “An aggressive perimeter was established by multiple agencies, HCSO, MPD, and TXDPS, including an HCSO K9, resulting in Braley being located.”

Braley was taken to the county jail, and charges are still pending, the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.