Angelina County looking to upgrade communication systems for volunteer fire departments

R-F-Technologies helping to develop communication systems.
R-F-Technologies helping to develop communication systems.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY (KTRE) - Since the start of the new year Angelina County has made it their goal to update the volunteer fire departments equipment so that the departments can properly take over rescue services within the county.

This morning, Angelina County city leaders met to continue discussions on developing the volunteer fire departments within the county.

Chief of Police and Fire Chief Chris Wade shared that today’s meeting shows the county has come far partnering with Allegiance. Wade shared the next task at hand is better communication systems.

“Volunteer fire departments are still operating on an analog system, which is kind of causing problems, said Wade. The analog system causes problems like, only being able to communicate with one person, one call at a time, shared Wade.

Ronny Johnston Head Engineer for R-F-Technology says the goal is to have communication systems that fit today’s technology and dispatch standards.

“You know the main goal is the leaders get together, work those problems out and everything rolls on successfully and I think that’s where we’re going,” said Wade.

Judge Don Lynberry decided to hold off on February’s monthly meeting with Allegiance and the volunteer fire departments saying today’s success shows we can hold off for now and see how things go.

