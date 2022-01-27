Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

AC squads split Wednesday night games

AC women's basketball
AC women's basketball(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball teams split their Wednesday night games.

In Lufkin the women easily handled Bossier Parish with a 84-52 win. Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim with 18 points. In total the Lady Roadrunners had three players hit double digits. The team hits the road on Saturday to take on Kilgore.

The men were on the losing side of an 80-60 game at Lee College. It was the first time former Roadrunner head coach Nick Wade faced his old school. The men will be at home Saturday against Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

SFA junior Chloe Skurzynski (KTRE)
SFA’s Chloe Skurzynski earns spot on USA National bowling team
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
Baylor MBB
No. 4 Baylor defeats Kansas State 74-49
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out