WEBXTRA: Jacksonville firefighters set to move into Public Safety Complex soon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds got a first-hand look at Jacksonville’s new Public Safety Complex Wednesday.

Jacksonville’s Police Department has already moved into the new building, and the city’s fire department is scheduled to move in within the next few months.

Cpl. Amanda Briggs with the Jacksonville Police Department gave KLTV’S Sariah Bonds a tour of the facility.

The Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, which houses first responders, is the culmination of a $10-million project that took two years to complete.

The 29,000-square-foot facility is located at 911 S. Bolton Street in Jacksonville.

