TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo walks the babies daily to strengthen their legs. The birds walk in a flock, so if humans stop, they stop! Today, we walked about a quarter of a mile.

