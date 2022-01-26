Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
US Rep. Cuellar: ‘No wrongdoing on my part’ after FBI search

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says he took part in ‘no wrongdoing’ after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman’s home.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The nine-term Democrat said in a video posted Tuesday that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details.

Cuellar hasn’t been charged with a crime and the FBI has said nothing about the scope of its investigation.

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats’ move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

