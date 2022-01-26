UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege

LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested another two men in the investigation into the hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue earlier this month.

Counter-terrorism Policing North West said the two men were arrested in the northern English city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged. Police did not disclose details about the two men.

British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged. The arrests came more than a week after a British man, Malik Faisal Akram, took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Texas suburb of Colleyville.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was shot dead by the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team after holding four hostages for more than 10 hours at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. (CBS News/For CBS Affiliates only)

Akram was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. All four hostages were unharmed in the Jan. 15 siege.

