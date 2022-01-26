Tyler City Council votes to increase parking fees at airport

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is increasing the long-term parking rate and lost ticket fee. The Tyler City Council approved the increases during the Wednesday, Jan. 26 meeting.

The long-term parking rate will go from $0.75 to $1 per hour with the maximum of $7 a day rate remaining unchanged. This slight increase in the long-term hourly rate is to help prolong the life of the equipment by removing coins from the operation and reducing the potential for equipment malfunction.

The lost ticket fee will increase from $50 to $75. The increase in lost ticket fees is to encourage visitors to take steps to decrease the chance of losing a ticket.

“Removing coins from our parking operation will help to streamline the exit process from our lot and may contribute to prolonging the life of our equipment,” said Airport Manager Steve Thompson. “The increase in the lost ticket fee is more commensurate with longer-term stays when lost tickets become more likely. We will maintain the ability to adjust this fee for customers whose stay was shorter and will work with patrons to determine the correct amount when necessary.”

The new rates will go into effect after the equipment and signage are updated. Thompson said this process will be done no later than the end of February.

