Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

State rules cause of fatal 2021 Crockett fire as ‘undetermined’

Source: Crockett Fire Department
Source: Crockett Fire Department(Crockett Fire Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The state has closed its investigation into a fatal house fire in Crockett that claimed the lives of a mother and her son in August of 2021, ruling its cause as “undetermined.”

Gardner Selby with the Texas Department of Insurance said the state has ruled the fire’s cause as “undetermined.”

The TDI spokesman also said a medical examiner determined that Shelly McDaniel, 44, and her minor son died “Accidentally from inhalation of smoke and carbon monoxide.”

According to the Crockett Fire Department, on August 31, 2021, at approximately 5:31 a.m. they responded to a structure fire at 105 McLean Drive in Crockett.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the residence heavily involved in flames. They rapidly began a search of the interior as well as an offensive attack to extinguish the fire, Chief Jason Frizzell said.

McDaniel and her son were found dead inside the home, Frizzell said.

The Latexo Volunteer Fire Department, the Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, the Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Crockett Police Department, and Houston County EMS also assisted at the fire scene.

Because the Crockett fire marshal was out on sick leave at the time, the Crockett Fire Department turned the fire investigation over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Previous story: Mother, son die in Crockett house fire

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
KLTV 7's Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo....
WebXtra: Baby flamingoes on exercise regimen at Caldwell Zoo
KLTV 7's Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo....
WebXtra: Baby flamingoes on exercise regimen at Caldwell Zoo
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers