State rules cause of fatal 2021 Crockett fire as ‘undetermined’

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The state has closed its investigation into a fatal house fire in Crockett that claimed the lives of a mother and her son in August of 2021, ruling its cause as “undetermined.”

Gardner Selby with the Texas Department of Insurance said the state has ruled the fire’s cause as “undetermined.”

The TDI spokesman also said a medical examiner determined that Shelly McDaniel, 44, and her minor son died “Accidentally from inhalation of smoke and carbon monoxide.”

According to the Crockett Fire Department, on August 31, 2021, at approximately 5:31 a.m. they responded to a structure fire at 105 McLean Drive in Crockett.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the residence heavily involved in flames. They rapidly began a search of the interior as well as an offensive attack to extinguish the fire, Chief Jason Frizzell said.

McDaniel and her son were found dead inside the home, Frizzell said.

The Latexo Volunteer Fire Department, the Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, the Houston County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Crockett Police Department, and Houston County EMS also assisted at the fire scene.

Because the Crockett fire marshal was out on sick leave at the time, the Crockett Fire Department turned the fire investigation over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

