Republican Jonathan Hullihan touts military background in run for U.S. House seat

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Texas’ 8th District has a crowded field of candidates vying for the U.S. House of Representatives seat, but Republican Jonathan Hullihan believes he stands out amid the crowd thanks to his background in the military and in particular his experience as a JAG officer. Hullihan spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his priorities should he win the election and how his background will help him in his fight to put an end to the “rampant expansion of the federal government.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.