Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies tonight with a chilly morning low near 30 degrees. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a cool afternoon high of 50 degrees or so. Clouds build back into East Texas late Wednesday and Thursday as a weak disturbance moves from West to East across our area. Just a sprinkle or two are possible early on Friday morning as the disturbance exits ETX. Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Friday as a result. A “Backdoor” cold front moves into the NE sections of East Texas late on Friday...meaning that the front moves into our area from the NE, rather than the north or northwest. It will stall and exit East Texas on Saturday as a warm front. Warming temperatures are expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because of this. A few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday as we await another cold front to move through beyond this 7-day forecast period. Windy southerly winds are expected on Monday and Tuesday ahead of this frontal system. Have a great night.

