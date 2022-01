WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor defeated Kansas State on Tuesday night 74-49.

The Bears started off strong, taking a 9-3 lead and it really just grew from there.

Baylor lead at the half. They dominated the boards picking up second chance points.

The Bears will play Alabama on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

