MURDER TRIAL DAY 2: Police officers describe stopping suspect vehicle after crime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:42 a.m. - Once they get Perdomo to the police department, what’s he’s wearing gets processed by crime scene investigators.

Rule says she has not shot a gun that day or been around anyone who had before initiating this stop.

The defense questions Rule.

Defense attorney Harrison asks if Rule has had training in gun shot residue. Rule said she couldn’t tell when she last shot a gun and also said she placed handcuffs on Perdomo.

9:28 a.m. - The state plays the footage.

The video shows the stop. Perdomo has his hands on the vehicle, wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, black and white shoes, black socks.

The first objective is to make sure he doesn’t get to a weapon if he has weapon. He was taken into custody and no weapon was found on him.

Perdomo asks “what’s going on.” Rule says that is the attitude he had during the stop.

Rule asks about finding presence of gun shot residue on his hands. Rule puts him in back of her patrol vehicle.

When Officer Buckingham arrived, Rule took Perdomo out of the vehicle and Buckingham puts two brown paper bags over Perdomo’s hands to preserve any possible residue from shooting a gun.

9:27 a.m. - Rule says the vehicle was going about 85 mph and it took awhile to catch up to it.

Rule says she initiated a traffic stop and the driver did pull over. She Initiated with rifle drawn and verbalizing commands to suspect vehicle.

The driver followed the commands and Rule took the driver into custody. She identified the man as Kristian Perdomo. She had a body camera on that day and it was activated during the entire stop.

The state shows Rule exhibit #7, a disc sleeve containing about three minutes of body camera footage that day.

9:24 a.m. - The state calls Kim Rule. Rule is self-employed now, but previously had been a Tyler police officer and was in 2018.

Rule says she responded to a call on Highway 64 west. She heard that multiple witnesses reported that an individual had been shot in the head.

Officer Rule was helping to look for a silver sedan with rear end damage. The call initially came in 4:12 pm on 12/16/2018.

Rule said she made two stops. The first stop was near the airport of a silver Toyota, which wasn’t the vehicle they were looking for. The second stop was at about 4:40 pm when she was parked in front of the airport. She says she was watching for silver sedans passing by and saw trunk damage and decided to make a traffic stop based on her observation of the car color and back end damage.

9:08 a.m. - When Johnson got on scene multiple officer were backing up the first one on the scene. Perdomo was in custody by time Johnson was there.

A preliminary search was done of the vehicle, Johnson was part of it. Johnson says he located a receipt for 380 caliber ammunition located in the glove compartment. A weapon was not initially found during search on side of the road.

The defense said Perdomo was no longer in the vehicle and handcuffed and that a search warrant was not issued by a judge for preliminary search.

A search warrant and affidavit was given to the judge by the state.

The state said they have probable cause, whoever is driving the vehicle is armed and dangerous, the descriptions match up, the license plate, and the trunk damage.

The defense argues that Perdomo was not a threat and a search warrant should have been obtained to search vehicle.

The second day in the trial of a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Tyler shopping center got underway Wednesday.

Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 26, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Bradley Brockman, 45, in December of 2018.

Wednesday, the court started by hearing testimony from Ethan Johnson, a Sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. Johnson has been with the department for just over 12 years.

He says police stopped a vehicle because they had witness information that the person driving the vehicle just committed a homicide at a Tyler shopping center.

