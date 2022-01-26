TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today and winds will get lighter through the afternoon. However, temperatures will struggle to reach near 50 degrees this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight into tomorrow, but it will be a little warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs back in the mid 50s. A weak cold front arrives Friday morning. It doesn’t look like much rain with this front and only a slight cool down for Friday afternoon. Southwest winds return this weekend causing a quick warm up. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will reach the lower to mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

