Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad’s body found

Ryan Mitchell Smith is accused of stabbing a police dog and attempted carjacking. He is also a...
Ryan Mitchell Smith is accused of stabbing a police dog and attempted carjacking. He is also a person of interest in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage, has been arrested after evading capture for several hours.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death.

After disappearing in a wooded area in Houston following a police chase early Tuesday, authorities say Smith was located around 2 p.m. about 50 miles northwest of Houston, walking along a highway in Waller County.

Before the police chase, he had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog named Nate during his arrest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Temporary traffic signal installed at McCann, George Richey intersection in Longview
Temporary traffic signal installed at McCann, George Richey intersection in Longview
WEBXTRA: Temporary traffic signal installed at McCann, George Richey intersection in Longview
WEBXTRA: Temporary traffic lights installed at McCann, George Richey intersection in Longview
The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish...
UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar says he took part in ‘no wrongdoing’ after FBI agents last week...
US Rep. Cuellar: ‘No wrongdoing on my part’ after FBI search