‘Making good grades. Making momma proud’: Waco teacher inspires kids with special rap song

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local elementary school teacher who grew up in South Waco and has returned to the classroom in his district to teach is inspiring students in a unique way by writing and rapping lyrics to the tune of a hit song from 2001.

South Waco Fourth Grade English Teacher Adrian Fajardo, 27, attended Kendrick Elementary and University Middle School before graduating from University High School in 2013.

He first came to South Waco Elementary as an assistant PE coach, but after graduating Tarleton State University in 2021, took a full-time job in the classroom.

Fajardo attended Kendrick Elementary and University Middle School before graduating from University High School in 2013. He would go on to graduate from Tarleton State University in 2021. (Courtesy Photos)

Fajardo is making a splash with the kids after writing lyrics about his community and singing them to the tune of Lil’ Troy’s “Wanna Be a Baller” hit song from 2001.

“This song resonates with South Waco and a lot of South Wacoans know this song,” Fejardo said. “But we wanted to put a positive note on the song because that’s what South Waco represents here at South Waco Elementary.”

Fajardo said he and his wife put their heads together to come up with the catchy lyrics.

“Wanna be e a Spartan, no acting, getting good grades, making momma proud then,” the lyrics read. “Gotta be in bed tonight. Gotta be up early and bright to hit the hallways. I’m glad it’s Tuesday and it’s gonna be a better day, better day, better day, yea.”

Fajardo was invited last week to the South Waco Leadership Council where he spoke and then performed the song.

The other educators loved it so much, they encouraged him to perform it for students at his school.

The teacher recorded the song with his class in the background as they nodded their heads to the beat and sang along.

Fajardo with students and colleagues (Courtesy Photos)

“When I walk into the school, the kids are having a great time with the song. They’re dabbing their heads and saying ‘Coach Fajardo we love that song and that’s the point of it. We want to inspire our young generation,” he said.

The rap is just one way the first-year teacher is living his dream of giving back to the community in which he grew up.

“I am passionate about my community, which is South Waco, and I thought, ‘okay, what is the biggest need in South Waco?’ And I thought teaching is it. Education is it,” he said.

“I wake up every single day excited about my day, and I really have a belief in my community.”

