Longview police arrest 2 accused of cutting man, stealing his vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police department arrested two men early Wednesday morning in connection with allegations that they went to a motel on Spur 63, assaulted an individual, and took his vehicle.

Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano, 32, of Tyler, and Gabriel Ramon, 22, of Longview, are still being held in the Gregg County Jail. Both men were charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. No bond amounts have been set for their charges yet.

According to a press release, Longview PD officers responded to a 911 call about a knife attack that occurred at the Motel 6 located at 419 No. Spur 63 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When the LPD officers got to the scene, they learned that the victim had been assaulted by two suspects who had also taken his vehicle.

Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department said at least one knife was used in the alleged assault and that both suspected assaulted the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, Longview PD officers located and stopped the victim’s vehicle, the press release stated. At that time, Maldonado-Serrano and Ramon were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Maldonado-Serrano and Ramon were then taken to the county jail.

