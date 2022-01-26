Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police arrest 2 accused of cutting man, stealing his vehicle

Pictured are Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano and Gabriel Ramon (Source: Longview Police Department)
Pictured are Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano and Gabriel Ramon (Source: Longview Police Department)(Longview Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police department arrested two men early Wednesday morning in connection with allegations that they went to a motel on Spur 63, assaulted an individual, and took his vehicle.

Rigoberto Maldonado-Serrano, 32, of Tyler, and Gabriel Ramon, 22, of Longview, are still being held in the Gregg County Jail. Both men were charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. No bond amounts have been set for their charges yet.

According to a press release, Longview PD officers responded to a 911 call about a knife attack that occurred at the Motel 6 located at 419 No. Spur 63 at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When the LPD officers got to the scene, they learned that the victim had been assaulted by two suspects who had also taken his vehicle.

Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department said at least one knife was used in the alleged assault and that both suspected assaulted the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, Longview PD officers located and stopped the victim’s vehicle, the press release stated. At that time, Maldonado-Serrano and Ramon were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Maldonado-Serrano and Ramon were then taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Source: Crockett Fire Department
State rules cause of fatal 2021 Crockett fire as ‘undetermined’
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
KLTV 7's Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo....
WebXtra: Baby flamingoes on exercise regimen at Caldwell Zoo
KLTV 7's Lexi Vennetti walks with Casper and Autumn, two baby flamingoes at the Caldwell Zoo....
WebXtra: Baby flamingoes on exercise regimen at Caldwell Zoo
This image shows the logo for the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers