Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We first spoke to the Daniels family in 2012. Since then, his mother has passed away never knowing what could have happened to her son.

Upon the persuasion by the Daniels family Ft. Bend detectives have reopened the cold case into Derrick Dwayne Daniels disappearance. The family met with the investigative team just yesterday.

Years ago, investigators looked for leads in Nacogdoches. This time they suspect foul play may have happened in the Houston area.

Daniels sister Jenneatta Daniels and the family patriarch, William Earl Daniels carry on the effort to find closure.

Daniels was last seen in the Mission Bend area of Ft Bend County. Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 281-341-4686 or Ft. Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
WEBXTRA: Safe exchange site
Source: Crockett Fire Department
State rules cause of fatal 2021 Crockett fire as ‘undetermined’
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial