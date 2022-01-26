Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gregg County judge discusses proposed parking facility

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Parking can be an issue at times at the Gregg County Courthouse, but the beginning steps of solving that problem are being addressed at Thursday’s Gregg County Commissioner’s Court where they will vote on a first step for a parking facility.

On those Mondays when there’s a jury call, it’s possible to be late because of the search for a parking spot if potential jurors don’t show up early enough. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the commissioners have had a committee looking into the “Possibility, the availability of land around the courthouse for probably two or three years.”

The commissioners have been looking into a parking facility for some time. Stoudt said COVID-19 slowed things down, but they are making progress.

“We’ve got the engineering study and got some architectural renditions regarding what this type of project would look like,” Stoudt said.

Those won’t be public until the commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“It’s on the agenda, the court agenda, for the court to decide do we want to move forward with the next step,” Stoudt said.

He said that would be hiring a building consultant.

“To basically kind of tie down the numbers to what the exact cost would be, Stoudt said.

Stoudt said right now, there are about 120 parking spaces around the courthouse, and things have picked back up.

“We can have anywhere from 500 to 100 people a day, especially if we have trials,” Stoudt said.

So, people are sometimes forced to park around the corner.

“Which then the businesses are going, hey, you’re taking my parking spaces away from me in front of my business,” Stoudt said.

And he said the parking facility will add a lot more spaces.

“I think right at three hundred parking spaces. It’ll be a four-story building,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt said the county already owns a lot across Methvin Street in front of the courthouse. The property is a former bank drive-through, and that’s where the structure will be built.

Stoudt said it’s too early to have a projected timeline for the project. They will explore how it will be paid for, but likely, it will come from COVID grants, county reserve funds, and possibly short-term financing through local banks is necessary.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler man killed, 3 injured in Smith County crash
Billy Baker has been sentenced to life in prison.
Man receives life sentence for killing Gilmer woman on Florida beach
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Latest News

Courthouse Parking
Proposed Gregg Co Parking Facility
Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2
Perdomo Murder Trial Day 2
Traffic Light Fatalities
Traffic Light Fatalities
Stolen Signs
Election Signs Stolen
R-F-Technologies helping to develop communication systems.
Angelina County looking to upgrade communication systems for volunteer fire departments