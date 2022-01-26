Gregg County judge discusses proposed parking facility

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Parking can be an issue at times at the Gregg County Courthouse, but the beginning steps of solving that problem are being addressed at Thursday’s Gregg County Commissioner’s Court where they will vote on a first step for a parking facility.

On those Mondays when there’s a jury call, it’s possible to be late because of the search for a parking spot if potential jurors don’t show up early enough. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the commissioners have had a committee looking into the “Possibility, the availability of land around the courthouse for probably two or three years.”

The commissioners have been looking into a parking facility for some time. Stoudt said COVID-19 slowed things down, but they are making progress.

“We’ve got the engineering study and got some architectural renditions regarding what this type of project would look like,” Stoudt said.

Those won’t be public until the commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“It’s on the agenda, the court agenda, for the court to decide do we want to move forward with the next step,” Stoudt said.

He said that would be hiring a building consultant.

“To basically kind of tie down the numbers to what the exact cost would be, Stoudt said.

Stoudt said right now, there are about 120 parking spaces around the courthouse, and things have picked back up.

“We can have anywhere from 500 to 100 people a day, especially if we have trials,” Stoudt said.

So, people are sometimes forced to park around the corner.

“Which then the businesses are going, hey, you’re taking my parking spaces away from me in front of my business,” Stoudt said.

And he said the parking facility will add a lot more spaces.

“I think right at three hundred parking spaces. It’ll be a four-story building,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt said the county already owns a lot across Methvin Street in front of the courthouse. The property is a former bank drive-through, and that’s where the structure will be built.

Stoudt said it’s too early to have a projected timeline for the project. They will explore how it will be paid for, but likely, it will come from COVID grants, county reserve funds, and possibly short-term financing through local banks is necessary.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.