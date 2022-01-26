Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Foundation created in honor of Lufkin boy killed in rodeo accident

By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new foundation named in the honor of a Lufkin boy killed in a rodeo accident aims to continue his legacy, one that will become a glimmer of light for those who need it most.

The parents of 10-year-old Legend Williamson hope the money the foundation receives can be used to help others in their most difficult times.

Legend Williamson
Legend Williamson(Carroway Funeral Home)

Lacey Martin, owner of Common + Co Boutique, is selling special necklaces and bracelets with one-hundred percent of the proceeds going to the foundation.

“What Legend would see is just again the message behind it, not so much as it being his name on people’s neck or their wrist with the bracelet or necklace. But just that his story and God’s word is being you know, spoken to so many people around the world because of his life,” Martin said.

To keep updated on upcoming events to support the Legend Williamson Foundation, click here.

