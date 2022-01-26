Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The clear skies we enjoy today will become mostly cloudy overnight tonight and should be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Thursday. Friday, the sun returns and even more expected on Saturday. A cold front will move into the NE and Easternmost sections of East Texas late on Friday...coming in from the Backdoor, or coming in from the NE, rather than the north of northwest. it will then stall and return toward the NE as a warm front on Saturday. So...warming temperatures are expected this weekend...starting on Saturday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. On Groundhog Day, or next Wednesday, a strong cold front moves into East Texas bringing with it some heavier rainfall. The rain should begin on Monday with just scattered showers and continue that way into Tuesday, then the heavier precipitation comes in on Wednesday. Rainfall totals may be in the 1.00″ to 2.00″ range Monday through Wednesday of next week. The kind of rain that we need around here. Once the wind shifts out of the north on Wednesday, it will increase to 15-25 mph gusts 30-35 will be possible. The Groundhog won’t see his/her shadow in East Texas next week. Have a great day.

