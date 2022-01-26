Democrat Cody Grace shares priorities in candidacy for Texas House seat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tylerite Cody Grace is the lone Democrat running for the Texas House of Representatives’ District 6 seat. He spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his ambitions for the position and how he’s “running for my daughter and her future, and every kid that’s just like her.” Grace said his campaign is focused on family court reform, healthcare, expanding data privacy and security.

