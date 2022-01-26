Cumby student struck while boarding school bus

CUMBY, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old boy was struck while preparing to get on a Cumby ISD school bus Wednesday morning.

According to officials from the Hopkins County Sherriff’s Office, a Cumby ISD school bus was stopped at the FM 275 overpass on I-30 to pick up passengers.

“A female driver disregarded the bus’s flashing lights and struck a student preparing to get on the bus, “said Hopkins County Chief Deputy Tanner Crump.

The student, identified only as a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs with what authorities say were non-life-threatening injuries.

At this moment DPS is investigating.

