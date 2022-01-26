Several birds die in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in Longview.

The fire is in the 500 block of Oakdale Avenue. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of black smoke coming from the home. The smoke appeared to be under pressure.

The residents were able to get out of the home. Several animals were inside the home when the fire started. Fire officials said several bird died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

